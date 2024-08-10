Georgia 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 7:46 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

A highlight of the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2024 college football schedule is a matchup with Alabama on September 28 — keep scrolling for more info.

Watch college football, other live sports and more on Fubo. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

2024 Georgia Game and TV Schedule

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Georgia 2024 Strength of Schedule

The Bulldogs are facing the 24th-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents’ combined win total from last year).

Georgia will have the 37th-ranked schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ projected win total this year (72).

Based on their SEC opponents’ combined win total last year (63), the Bulldogs have the 24th-toughest conference schedule in college football.

In 2024, Georgia’s schedule will include eight games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with less than four wins in 2023.

The Bulldogs have eight games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Catch football hockey action all year long on ESPN+.

Georgia Stat Insights (2023)

The Bulldogs made things happen on both sides of the ball last year, as they ranked fifth-best in total offense (496.5 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (289.1 yards allowed per game).

Georgia clicked on all fronts last year, as it ranked fifth-best in scoring offense (40.1 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (15.6 points allowed per game).

The Bulldogs were a tough opponent for opposing teams in the passing game last season, as they ranked top-25 in both passing offense (11th-best with 305.3 passing yards per game) and passing defense (ninth-best with 175.4 passing yards allowed per game).

Georgia clicked on all fronts in the running game last season, as it ranked 21st-best in rushing offense (191.2 rushing yards per game) and 20th-best in rushing defense (113.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Bulldogs found success on both sides of the ball in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking best in third-down conversion rate (54.8%) and best in third-down conversion rate allowed (25.7%).

With 17 forced turnovers (73rd in FBS) against 14 turnovers committed (27th in FBS) last season, Georgia’s +3 turnover margin ranked 42nd in college football.

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Vivid Seats.