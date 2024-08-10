Central Michigan 2024 Football Schedule, Record, Results Published 7:46 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

2024 Central Michigan Game and TV Schedule

Central Michigan 2024 Strength of Schedule

The Chippewas are facing the 67th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents’ combined win total last year).

Central Michigan is playing the 18th-easiest schedule this season (based on its opponents’ projected win total this year).

Using their MAC opponents’ combined win total last season, the Chippewas will be playing the 43rd-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

Central Michigan’s schedule features six games against teams that finished over .500 in 2023 (three against teams with nine or more victories and zero against squads that picked up three or fewer wins).

The Chippewas’ schedule in 2024 includes six returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Central Michigan Stat Insights (2023)

The Chippewas ranked 98th in total offense (344.2 yards per game) and 101st in total defense (407.1 yards allowed per game) last season.

Central Michigan ranked 96th in scoring offense (23.2 points per game) and 107th in scoring defense (31.1 points allowed per game) last season.

The Chippewas ranked 25th-worst in passing offense last season (184.7 passing yards per game), but they played better on defense, ranking 104th with 247.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Central Michigan put up 159.5 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 64th in FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 82nd, giving up 159.8 rushing yards per contest.

While the Chippewas’ third-down defense ranked 50th with a 36.8% third-down percentage allowed per game last season, they were less successful on offense, ranking 22nd-worst with a 33.7% third-down percentage.

Central Michigan forced eight total turnovers (129th in FBS) last season and turned it over 15 times (35th in FBS) to record a turnover margin of -7, the 16th-worst in college football.

