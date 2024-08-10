Cardinals vs. Royals: Betting Preview for August 10 Published 4:24 am Saturday, August 10, 2024

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals (60-57), who are going for a series sweep, will visit the Kansas City Royals (64-53) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, August 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers have listed the Royals (-120) as moneyline favorites versus the Cardinals (+100). Sportsbooks have listed the total for this matchup at 9 runs.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Saturday, August 10, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -120

Royals -120 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +100

Cardinals +100 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals’ Andre Pallante (4-6) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 11 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in three of them.

In 11 starts, Pallante has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 3.4 frames per outing.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 121 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 489 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.271 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.