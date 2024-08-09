How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9 Published 6:06 am Friday, August 9, 2024

The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino head into the first of a two-game series against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024

Friday, August 9, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: BSKC

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 118 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 303 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 19th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 22nd in the majors with 481 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.10 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

St. Louis averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.269 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (8-9) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings against the Chicago Cubs.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 23 starts this season.

Mikolas has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2024 Cubs L 6-2 Away Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 8/5/2024 Mets L 6-0 Home Andre Pallante Sean Manaea 8/6/2024 Rays W 4-3 Home Sonny Gray Jeffrey Springs 8/7/2024 Rays W 5-2 Home Erick Fedde Taj Bradley 8/8/2024 Rays L 6-4 Home Kyle Gibson Shane Baz 8/9/2024 Royals – Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2024 Royals – Away Andre Pallante Michael Wacha 8/12/2024 Reds – Away Sonny Gray Andrew Abbott 8/13/2024 Reds – Away Erick Fedde Hunter Greene 8/14/2024 Reds – Away Kyle Gibson Carson Spiers 8/16/2024 Dodgers – Home – –

