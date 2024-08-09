How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 9: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:18 am Friday, August 9, 2024

There are several strong matchups on today’s MLB schedule, including the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know regarding today’s MLB action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 9

Cleveland Guardians (67-47) at Minnesota Twins (63-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (11-5, 3.69 ERA)

Bailey Ober (11-5, 3.69 ERA) Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (0-0, 0 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (51-64) at Washington Nationals (52-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (6-6, 4.06 ERA)

Mitchell Parker (6-6, 4.06 ERA) Angels Starter: José Soriano (6-7, 3.47 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (68-48) at Tampa Bay Rays (58-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Zack Littell (5-7, 4.06 ERA)

Zack Littell (5-7, 4.06 ERA) Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (7-7, 4.05 ERA)

Texas Rangers (54-61) at New York Yankees (68-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (12-7, 4.37 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (12-7, 4.37 ERA) Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (3-0, 3.96 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (48-68) at Toronto Blue Jays (53-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (9-9, 4.11 ERA)

José Berríos (9-9, 4.11 ERA) Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-7, 4.4 ERA)

Houston Astros (59-55) at Boston Red Sox (61-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.09 ERA)

Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.09 ERA) Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 2.98 ERA)

San Diego Padres (64-52) at Miami Marlins (43-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (2-3, 5.96 ERA)

Edward Cabrera (2-3, 5.96 ERA) Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (2-5, 4.96 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (57-60) at Chicago White Sox (28-89)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-8, 3.19 ERA)

Garrett Crochet (6-8, 3.19 ERA) Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (7-6, 3.25 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (59-57) at Kansas City Royals (64-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.69 ERA)

Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.69 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.12 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (56-59) at Milwaukee Brewers (65-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (2-8, 5.3 ERA)

Aaron Civale (2-8, 5.3 ERA) Reds Starter: Carson Spiers (4-3, 3.59 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (60-54) at Colorado Rockies (42-74)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Tanner Gordon (0-3, 6.75 ERA)

Tanner Gordon (0-3, 6.75 ERA) Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (0-0, 3 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (69-46) at Arizona Diamondbacks (63-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.65 ERA)

Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.65 ERA) Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.77 ERA)

New York Mets (61-54) at Seattle Mariners (60-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (8-7, 3.62 ERA)

Bryce Miller (8-7, 3.62 ERA) Mets Starter: José Quintana (6-7, 3.95 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-58) at Los Angeles Dodgers (66-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (8-5, 2.8 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (8-5, 2.8 ERA) Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.2 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (55-61) at San Francisco Giants (59-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (2-1, 4.4 ERA)

Robbie Ray (2-1, 4.4 ERA) Tigers Starter: TBA

