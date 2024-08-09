Cardinals vs. Royals: Betting Preview for August 9 Published 8:24 am Friday, August 9, 2024

Bobby Witt Jr. will lead the charge for the Kansas City Royals (64-52) on Friday, August 9, when they battle Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals (59-57) at Kauffman Stadium at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals (-120), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this contest versus the Cardinals (+100) The total for this contest is 9.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info

Date: Friday, August 9, 2024

Friday, August 9, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -120

Royals -120 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +100

Cardinals +100 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas (8-9) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander’s last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 23 starts this season, he’s earned 13 quality starts.

Mikolas has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 118 home runs.

St. Louis is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 22nd in the majors with 481 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

St. Louis strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.269 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.