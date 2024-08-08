Restaurant Inspections Published 11:30 am Thursday, August 8, 2024

Restaurant Inspections

Staff report

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 31 food service inspections in Panola County

between July 1-31 with 26 facilities receiving A grades. There were two B grades and one C

assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter

grade to clearly communicate the most recent health department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading

system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care

centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. “B” grade means critical

violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist.

No further corrective actions are required. A “C” grade means critical violations were found,

but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and

all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were:

Sonic Drive-in, Sardis Nursing Home, Kroger Deli, Walmart deli, Mi Pueblo – restaurant and bar,

McDonalds on E. Lee Street (Sardis), Terza One Stop, Piggly Wiggly bakery, El Rio, Little Caesar

Pizza, Donalds Donuts, Subway on E. Lee Street (Sardis), Popeye’s, El Mariachi Bar and Grill, JVD

Lakewood-Quality Inn, Jasco Food Mart, Home Place Pastures, Dodge’s Store, Azalea Commons

of Batesville, Arby’s, The Grove Diner, Communicare, State Theater bar, El Tejocote Grill and

Mike’s Food and Gas.

Facilities receiving a B grade were Como Steakhouse and McDonald’s on Hwy. 6 East.

Only one restaurant received a C – Como Steakhouse, however, it was corrected to a B after

reinspection.