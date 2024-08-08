Purple hull peas and ruined birthday cake Published 1:30 pm Thursday, August 8, 2024

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

The whole Panolian would not hold all the accolades that the late Lonnie Ales deserves.

I actually had the best visit ever on Thursday afternoon, August 1. I received a text from

Dwayne asking if I would like some pink-eyed purple hull peas. I had not had any in

years. I’m not sure Bro. Doug Pepper or Paul Franklin grow any.

He came over and brought dad Lonnie. At age 92 his dad had gone to early morning

exercise, walked a mile on the treadmill, and did other strengthening exercises. He then

went to the garden and picked butterbeans and the purple hull peas. When they got to

my house his mind was as keen and sharper than a young person.

My husband, George Thomas was only one year older, he was born in 1931. The

Traywick’s lived on one hill and his parents, Mr. Levi and Mrs. Annis Clyde Ales lived on

the other. What a rich memory he had of those days.

They both went to Black Jack School where they both played basketball and baseball.

He graduated in 1950. Lonnie remembers when they built Mr. Bob Traywick’s pond. It

was built in the forties and LaDonna’s house overlooks that pond today.

Mr. Bob later put a diving board and all the community boys learned to swim there. He

remembered the rich heritage of Black Jack Church where they both attended. Not

much activity went on that way out in the country, so Bible School at Black Jack

Presbyterian was a hit. Mrs. Lawrence Mason had an old A model car and she ran the

route of picking up all the children. Mrs. Katie Ales always drove something that Mr.

Alvin had taken and got to running. She also picked up children.

He married Virginia Dale Cooper, daughter of John and Odell Cooper in August 1953.

Shortly after he was drafted into the Army. He remembered all from this area who were

drafted at the same time.

My brother Glen Palmertree, Sonny Wilson, James Rudd, Grady Beard, and Dewey

Hubbard were all drafted at the same time. This was during the Korean War.

God blessed the couple with two handsome sons: Jamie G. Ales and Lonnie Dwayne

Ales. Black Jack Community had a baseball team during the 60’s and 70’s. Both Lonnie

and George played.

I don’t know when he took up the talent of wood working. He made some of the most

meticulous items. Niece Suzanne Cooper Denley, daughter of Tina and Johnny Cooper

wore a beautiful necklace with matching earrings. Over his casket was a long-carved

chain. That no doubt took hours to carve.

In front of Lonnie’s house is a huge rock. Lonnie told me with pride where he found it

and who helped him bring It to their home. Suzanne stayed after school to take piano

lessons and rode home with me.

I was having a little birthday get-together at my house that night. Suzanne was holding

the birthday cake. I had probably seen that rock hundreds of times. I do not know how in

the world but, I hit that rock so hard it nearly turned my car over. The cake flew out of

Suzanne’s lap and landed on the floor.

When I got home, I picked it off the floor, picked rocks and sticks out of it and served it

that night. I was so afraid that someone would bite down on a rock and break a tooth.

Lonnie enjoyed telling that story to everybody.

I got out the Black Jack Church history book for him to see. He glanced through it and I

suggested that he take it home. I said, “take it and that will be a reason for you to come

back or I will drop by your house and you can continue to tell me about all the things

you and George Thomas did.”

He said “No, I don’t believe I will”. He lost his life the next morning on his way to his

exercise. The community lost a loyal member. Terza Methodist has also lost one of its

most devoted members. Rest in peace, George Thomas and Lonnie.

