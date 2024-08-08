Property Transfers Published 12:30 pm Thursday, August 8, 2024

Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between July 22-26, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Dorothy Holmes, et al. to Alice Shaw, A parcel of land in Section 26, Township 9 South, Range

6 West.

William Taylor to Joseph Bolden, Fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10

South, Range 6 West.

James Harris to Jackie and Peggy Montgomery, Lot 9-B, Section AA, Sardis Lake Estates.

Joshua and Cricket Thomason to Lisa and Gary Hartman, Northwest Quarter of Section 25,

Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Walter Woods and Mallory Mixon to Dylan Clark and Addison Phillips, Lots 1233 and 1234,

Section L, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Terry McCullar to Walter and Mallory Woods, Lot 16 and part of Lot 17, Chickasaw Hills

Subdivision.

Albert and Clara Ruiz to Terry McCullar, Lot 15, Chickasaw Hills Subdivision.

Gloria Davis to Terry Hadora, A fractional part of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Emma Hadorn to Terry Hadorn, A fractional part of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7

West.

John Brasher Revocable Trust to Lance and Juna Broome, 40.4 acres in Section 25, (Township

not available), Range 7 West.

W. Boyce Crowell to Nicholas Cox and Reagan Ochsner, A fractional part of Section 1,

Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Kristen Woods to William Childress, Lot 18, Meadow View Subdivision.

Benjamin Boren to Tyrus Bradford, A fractional part of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 7

West.

John Wallace to Hunter French, Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7

West.

Jennifer May, et al. to Jason McCaskill and Abigail Case, A fractional part of Section 15,

Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Wayne Brown to Anna Maria and Sergio Macedo, Lot 19, Section A, Sardis View Subdivision.

James Gould, et al. to Apex Realty, LLC, Land in Sections 22 and 23, Township 9 South, Range

7 West.

Paul and Brent Roberts to Brent and Candace Roberts, Lot 69, Westmoreland Heights

Subdivision.

Patricia Hearne to William and Glenda McCammon, 44131-B, Hwy. 315, Water Valley, MS.

James Williford to George and Jody Williford, A fractional part of Section 27, Township 10,

Range 7 West.

Omar Ali Almuntasser to Patricia Lopez, 2 acres or land, Lot 1, Sardis Lake Estates.

Diane Taylor to EBI Land, LLC, Lots 2 and 13, Chickasaw View Subdivision.

Curtis McCrite to Zachary McCrite, Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range

8 West.

Doris Wilson to John Hendren and Summer Brown, Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township

8 South, Range 7 West.

Shamonica Wren and Sha’tavia Clark to Shamonica Wren, A fractional part of Section 17,

Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Michael Ware to Patricia Garton, et al., 284 acres in Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 8

West.

Selina Green to Patricia Garton, et al., 284 acres in Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 8

West.

Richard and Alyce Cabunac to Willie and Regina Corely, Northwest Quarter of Section 9,

Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

First Judicial District

Adam Seiler to Maritza Gonzalez, Part of Lot 2, Block 10, Sardis.

Billy Coyle to Ray Coyle, A Lot in Section 34, Township 7, Range 7.

Catherine and Herbert Conley to John Stepp, A fractional part of Section 2, Township 7 South,

Range 6 West.

Daniel and Dianna Samples to Jalyn Joyner, A fractional part of Section 35, Township 7 South,

Range 7 West, Sardis.

Betty Turner to Lora Cook, A fractional part of Lot 5, Block 13, Sardis.

Property transfers between July 29-Aug. 2, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Doris and Preston Tidwell to Doris Tidwell, Northwest Quarter of Section 33 and the Southwest

Quarter of Section 28, all in Township 9, Range 5 West.

Stacy Lee to Amanda Craven, A 0.49-acre parcel located in Section 36, Township 8 South,

Range 7 West.

M&R Farms of Meridian, LLC to Todd Krasner, Lot 9, Sardis Lake Estates.

Jann Williams to Jerry Knotts, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South,

Range 7 West.

Martha Blackmon to Gena Cotten, et al., Parts of Section 9 and 16, all in Township 9 South,

Range 7 West.

Richard and Alyce Cabunac to Willie and Regina Corley, Northwest Quarter of Section 9,

Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Raymond Belk to Mini Systems Holding Co., LLC, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 9,

Township 9 South, Range 7 West, Batesville.

Bonnie Hawkins to Darrin and Jay Anderson, Lots 179 and 180, Section B of Dogwood Hills

Subdivision.

Cliff Inman to Ernesto Hernandez and Santa Ramirez Mata, A fractional part of Section 27,

Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Hazel Thomas to Carolyn Thomas, Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range

7 West.

Hazel Thomas to David Thomas, Northwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 8

West.

Vickie Lawson, et al. to Patrick Brown, Parts of Sections 7 and 18, all in Township 10 South,

Range 7 West.

Melinda Mills to Dustin and Heather Callihan, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 22,

Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Melinda Mills to WT Properties, LLC, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23,

Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Heafner Realty, Inc. to Patrick Wiley, et al., Lot 18, Bethlehem Subdivision.

Jay 10 Properties, LLC to Christopher and Deanna Sparks, Lot 15, Sardis Country Estates.

Rebecca Myhand to Cathy Craven, Tracts of land in Section 36, Township 9, Range 6 West;

Section 31, Township 9, Range 5 West; and Section 36, Township 9, Range 6 West.

Samuel Boykin and Patricia Goodwin to Hollis and Pamela Crowder, 1-acre parcel located in

Section 14, Township 9, Ragne 6 West.

Eric and Jennifer Payne to William and Karon Tutor, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter

of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jamese Chapman to Ranaldo Cox, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

South, Range 7 West, containing 3.0 acres, more or less.

Rebecca and Edvards Kuvers to Edvards and Carolyn Kuvers, Southwest Quarter of Section 2,

Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Martin Brown to Ghaida Kaiwan, Lot 30, Keating Grove Subdivision.

Paul and Janice McCullar to Tri-County Gin of North Mississippi, LLC, A fractional part of

Section 26, Township 27, Range 2 East.

First Judicial District

Edward Lambert to Frank Johnson and Ida Mae Floyd, Two tracts of land located in Section 35,

Township 7, Range 7.

Alvin Jackson, Jr. to Marlon Logan, A 0.73-acre parcel of land in Section 25, Township 6 South,

Range 7 West.

Christopher Boyette, et al. to Leslie LeGendre, Lot 8, McGehee Subdivision in Section 4,

Township 7, Range 7 West.

Otto Covington to Tom Covington, Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range

7 West.

LaToyia Elston and LaShawna Robinson to Walter and Tiffany Birge, Block 18, Lot 3, Como.

John Still, III to Judy Birchler, A fractional part of the West Half of Block 9, Sardis.