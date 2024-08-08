Panola County Jail Log Published 12:00 pm Thursday, August 8, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

July 29

Clardasia Nakay Anderson, 66 Pegues Circle, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant (Justice Court).

Jamico Travette Smalley, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, held for court.

McCoy James Wall, 2817 Maimason Rd., Holcomb, arrested on a warrant (simple assault).

Maddie Ann Laws, 149 Victory Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

David Heffner, 188 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI and improper equipment.

July 30

Ya’Kisha Lacasae Doyle, 3367E Benson Rd., Pope, charged with simple assault.

Billy Dan Snow, 2304 SCR 135, Morton, held as a State Inmate.

Kyle Jacob Holmes, 3305 O’Hara Cove, Hernando, held as a State Inmate.

Mackenzie Deshay Jones, 205 Claude St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

July 31

Michael Todd Hendrick, 89 Windover, Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle,

possession of paraphernalia, no insurance, and improper equipment.

Justin Dane Weaver, 2761A Sees Chapel Rd., Sarah, charged with public drunkenness, profanity, and resisting

arrest.

Aug. 1

Dalton Walker Melton, 833 West St., Holly Springs, held for court.

David Lewis Smith, 203 W. Lee St., Sardis, charged with violation of probation.

Halie Brianna Lamar, 225 Black Rd., Lambert, charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver.

Ronnie David Dillard, 53 Ramsey Circle, Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Aug. 2

Nicolel Jessie Willie, 129 Wolfolk Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other), speeding, and no drivers license.

James Weley King, 3369 Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, careless driving, no drivers license, and no

insurance.

Nicholas Austin Sheppard, 167 CR 282, Banner, served two days.

Jonathan Terrell Bowden, 4550 Barnacre Rd., Batesville, served two days.

Kenesha Lashay Anderson, 15 Earnestice Turner Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Tyler Nathaniel Roberton, 1797 Crouch Rd., Batesvile, charged with possession of a controlled substance and

possession of paraphernalia.

Aaron Thomas Daughtery, 4593 Good Hope Rd., Batesville, held for investigation.

Robin Ashley Melton, 682 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct.

Robin Denise Olivers, 217 Hwy. 51S, Como, arrested on a bench warrant (failure to appear).

Jarvie C. Poole, 4178 Brighton Dr., Horn Lake, charged with domestic violence.

Marquetta N. Moody, 4178 Brighton Dr., Horn Lake, charged with domestic violence.

Shukiara Latrice Curry, 215 Draper St., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

James Aubrey Brown, 2205 Leslie Rd., Pope, charged with public drunkenness and indecent exposure.

Richard John Davis, 351 Woodland Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and

possession of paraphernalia.