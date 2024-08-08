Oxford to host Women’s Summit Attorney General Fitch will lead Aug. 19 event
Published 3:30 pm Thursday, August 8, 2024
Oxford to host
Women’s Summit
Attorney General Fitch
will lead Aug. 19 event
Staff report
Attorney General Lynn Fitch will host the Inaugural Mississippi Women’s Summit on Aug. 19 at
the Oxford Conference Center.
The free event will include several panels of women leaders from all over Mississippi who will
share their experiences as women running businesses and charitable organizations or as
women in public service, law enforcement and the military, and will also feature a vendor area
of women-owned businesses from across Mississippi.
“We are going to celebrate the strength and potential of Mississippi women to lead confidently,
break barriers, and drive positive change in their communities and across our great State,” Fitch
said.
Some of the panelists include Sarah Thomas, first woman referee for the National Football
Leagues; Paula Scanlan, former Collegiate swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania and
advocate for female-based rights; and Rachel Duffy, host of FOX & Friends Weekend.
While the event is free, registration is required. Visit
https://attorneygenerallynnfitch.com/womenssummit/.