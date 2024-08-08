Oxford to host Women’s Summit Attorney General Fitch will lead Aug. 19 event Published 3:30 pm Thursday, August 8, 2024

Oxford to host

Women’s Summit

Attorney General Fitch

will lead Aug. 19 event

Staff report

Attorney General Lynn Fitch will host the Inaugural Mississippi Women’s Summit on Aug. 19 at

the Oxford Conference Center.

The free event will include several panels of women leaders from all over Mississippi who will

share their experiences as women running businesses and charitable organizations or as

women in public service, law enforcement and the military, and will also feature a vendor area

of women-owned businesses from across Mississippi.

“We are going to celebrate the strength and potential of Mississippi women to lead confidently,

break barriers, and drive positive change in their communities and across our great State,” Fitch

said.

Some of the panelists include Sarah Thomas, first woman referee for the National Football

Leagues; Paula Scanlan, former Collegiate swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania and

advocate for female-based rights; and Rachel Duffy, host of FOX & Friends Weekend.

While the event is free, registration is required. Visit

https://attorneygenerallynnfitch.com/womenssummit/.