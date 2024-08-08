Man charged with car theft Published 11:00 am Thursday, August 8, 2024

Staff Report

Oxford police officers responded to Bramlett Boulevard on July 23 for a report of a

stolen vehicle.

Security cameras nearby revealed a suspicious male, later identified as Preston Lee

Goodwin, 46, of Courtland, entering the vehicle and leaving the area.

Detectives found the vehicle in Panola County along with another vehicle that had been

stolen from Water Valley.

Goodwin was charged with vehicle theft. He has charges pending from other

surrounding jurisdictions in relation to this case.