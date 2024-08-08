Man charged with car theft

Published 11:00 am Thursday, August 8, 2024

By Staff reports

Goodwin

Man charged with car theft
Staff Report
Oxford police officers responded to Bramlett Boulevard on July 23 for a report of a
stolen vehicle.
Security cameras nearby revealed a suspicious male, later identified as Preston Lee
Goodwin, 46, of Courtland, entering the vehicle and leaving the area.
Detectives found the vehicle in Panola County along with another vehicle that had been
stolen from Water Valley.
Goodwin was charged with vehicle theft. He has charges pending from other
surrounding jurisdictions in relation to this case.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Crime

Sheriff’s Office makes copper theft arrests

Panola County Jail Log

Panola County Jail Log

Panola County Jail Log

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow