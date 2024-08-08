How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Published 6:05 am Thursday, August 8, 2024
Alec Burleson and Yandy Diaz are the hottest hitters on the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays, who play on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: BSSUN
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are 20th in MLB action with 118 total home runs.
- St. Louis ranks 19th in baseball with a .387 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .245 batting average.
- St. Louis ranks 21st in runs scored with 477 (4.1 per game).
- The Cardinals rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 mark in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals are sending Kyle Gibson (7-4) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Gibson is trying to record his 10th quality start of the year in this game.
- Gibson is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2024
|Cubs
|W 5-4
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2024
|Cubs
|L 6-2
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Justin Steele
|8/5/2024
|Mets
|L 6-0
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Sean Manaea
|8/6/2024
|Rays
|W 4-3
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jeffrey Springs
|8/7/2024
|Rays
|W 5-2
|Home
|Erick Fedde
|Taj Bradley
|8/8/2024
|Rays
|–
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Shane Baz
|8/9/2024
|Royals
|–
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/10/2024
|Royals
|–
|Away
|Andre Pallante
|Michael Wacha
|8/12/2024
|Reds
|–
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Andrew Abbott
|8/13/2024
|Reds
|–
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Hunter Greene
|8/14/2024
|Reds
|–
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Carson Spiers
