How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8 Published 6:05 am Thursday, August 8, 2024

Alec Burleson and Yandy Diaz are the hottest hitters on the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays, who play on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Thursday, August 8, 2024 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSSUN

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 20th in MLB action with 118 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 19th in baseball with a .387 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 21st in runs scored with 477 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 mark in the majors.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Kyle Gibson (7-4) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gibson is trying to record his 10th quality start of the year in this game.

Gibson is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2024 Cubs W 5-4 Away Kyle Gibson Jameson Taillon 8/4/2024 Cubs L 6-2 Away Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 8/5/2024 Mets L 6-0 Home Andre Pallante Sean Manaea 8/6/2024 Rays W 4-3 Home Sonny Gray Jeffrey Springs 8/7/2024 Rays W 5-2 Home Erick Fedde Taj Bradley 8/8/2024 Rays – Home Kyle Gibson Shane Baz 8/9/2024 Royals – Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2024 Royals – Away Andre Pallante Michael Wacha 8/12/2024 Reds – Away Sonny Gray Andrew Abbott 8/13/2024 Reds – Away Erick Fedde Hunter Greene 8/14/2024 Reds – Away Kyle Gibson Carson Spiers

