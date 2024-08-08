How to Watch MLB Baseball on Thursday, August 8: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 1:18 am Thursday, August 8, 2024
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field at Chase Field.
There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 8
San Francisco Giants (58-58) at Washington Nationals (52-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (2-4, 4.27 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.09 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (64-49) at Atlanta Braves (60-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (6-6, 4.02 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (5-8, 5.03 ERA)
San Diego Padres (63-52) at Pittsburgh Pirates (56-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-2, 3.21 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Randy Vasquez (3-6, 4.62 ERA)
New York Mets (60-54) at Colorado Rockies (42-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (3-7, 4.66 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (5-1, 3.47 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (55-59) at Miami Marlins (43-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Kyle Tyler (0-2, 5.27 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (8-4, 2.83 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (50-64) at New York Yankees (68-47)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-9, 4.16 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (8-10, 3.05 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (68-47) at Toronto Blue Jays (52-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (9-8, 4.56 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (4-8, 4.39 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (57-56) at St. Louis Cardinals (59-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.04 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (0-1, 3.6 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (67-46) at Arizona Diamondbacks (63-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 6.37 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Kolby Allard (0-0, 4.5 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (55-60) at Seattle Mariners (59-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.08 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (13-4, 2.57 ERA)
