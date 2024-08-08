Gov’s race may echo hard-fought 1987 elections Published 2:01 pm Thursday, August 8, 2024

By Sid Salter

Columnist

The Neshoba County Fair political speaking program last week made plain two facts moving

toward the 2027 statewide elections in Mississippi. First, the field of candidates in the race to

succeed two-term Republican Gov. Tate Reeves may be broad, and second, the 2027 race will be

hard-fought and may have substantial parallels to the 1987 Mississippi Democratic gubernatorial

primary.

Based on their Neshoba appearances last week, it’s safe to say that Republicans Lt. Gov. Delbert

Hosemann, State Auditor Shadrack White, State Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

Andy Gipson, former State College Board member and billionaire businessman Thomas Duff are

all “strongly considering” gubernatorial bids in 2027 although none formally announced.

Hosemann, White and Gipson spoke under the Pavilion, Duff worked the cabins campaign style.

The political jury is out on Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch making a bid for the

Governor’s Mansion in 2027, but her entry into that race would shock no one.

There are usually some unknowns or single-issue candidates from both parties, so the candidate

totals could mount once the Democrats field their candidates. One has to ask if Democrat

Brandon Presley will make another run after a strong performance in 2023.

The potential for a large field, the presence of a potential candidate with strong personal wealth

and the presence of an ambitious Harvard-educated state auditor has the early going of the 2027

gubernatorial race shaping up much like the 1987 Mississippi gubernatorial election.

In that memorable campaign, Democratic state auditor and Harvard alum Ray Mabus defeated

millionaire Delta planter and businessman Mike Sturdivant of Glendora in the Democratic

Second Primary and then defeated Republican Tupelo businessman Jack Reed Sr., in the 1987

General Election.

Sturdivant made two unsuccessful bids for Mississippi’s Democratic Party gubernatorial

nomination.

In the 1983 gubernatorial campaign, Sturdivant placed third in the Democratic gubernatorial

primary behind eventual Gov. Bill Allain and former Lt. Gov. Evelyn Gandy. But Sturdivant

came roaring back in 1987 in the last great political Pier Six brawl for the Democratic Party’s

gubernatorial nomination between eventual winner Ray Mabus, Maurice Dantin, John Arthur

Eaves, Gilbert Fountain, Ed Pittman, H.R. Toney, former Gov. Bill Waller, and Sturdivant.

In 1987, Sturdivant made the Democratic Party’s second primary in a showdown with fellow

Harvard graduate Mabus. It’s the only time in Mississippi history that two Harvard graduates

fought over the privilege of leading Mississippi’s executive branch of government.

The 1987 showdown with Mabus was a bare-knuckle affair. Despite Mabus’s substantial family

wealth, the high-profile state auditor framed the contest by lambasting Sturdivant’s status as a

plantation owner and accused him of misrepresenting job creation numbers from his far-flung

hotel management business as jobs all being created in Mississippi.

Sturdivant hit back, accusing Mabus of being the darling of Wall Street bond brokers who had

made sizeable contributions to his campaign. In putting his wealth where his mouth was in the

campaign, Sturdivant spent between $1.3 and $1.6 million of his own money in the race against

Mabus. That fact led to editorial cartoons lampooning Sturdivant as holding a campaign

fundraiser at his breakfast table attended only by his wife – which hurt his campaign.

When the dust settled, Mabus soundly defeated Sturdivant in 1987 by taking 466,883 votes or

64.6 percent of the vote to 255,622 for Sturdivant. Mabus carried 76 of 82 counties.

The initial Neshoba fireworks between White and Hosemann signals the potential for a bruising

GOP primary. Duff’s potential entry into the race remains an intriguing wild card based on

whether he runs as a Republican or an Independent and the impact – or lack of it – of his faith as

a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The 1987 Mississippi gubernatorial race was a political donnybrook that featured a lot of

political talent, a lot of campaign finances and any number of candidates in that race who could

have served ably and well as governor. The approaching 2027 campaign appears likely to feature

many of those same attributes.