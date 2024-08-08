Cardinals vs. Rays: Betting Preview for August 8 Published 4:24 am Thursday, August 8, 2024

Alec Burleson will lead the way for the St. Louis Cardinals (59-56) on Thursday, August 8, when they square off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (57-56) at Busch Stadium at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals, at -125, are favored in this matchup, while the Rays are underdogs at +105. The total for this contest is 8.5. The odds to exceed the over are +100, while the odds are -120 to go under.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs. Rays Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Thursday, August 8, 2024 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -125

Cardinals -125 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +105

Rays +105 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Gibson (7-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 22nd start of the season. He’s put together a 4.04 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.

The right-hander’s most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Gibson heads into the game with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Gibson will try to continue a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 21 appearances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 20th in baseball with 118 total home runs.

St. Louis’ .387 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).

St. Louis is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (477 total).

The Cardinals’ .309 on-base percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.

St. Louis’ 4.08 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.