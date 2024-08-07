Sheriff’s Office makes copper theft arrests Published 12:55 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Investigators in the Panola County Sheriff’s Office last week arrested five people suspected of causing thousands of dollars in damage to AT&T service lines in at least six counties. Their cases will be sent to the District Attorney’s office and will likely each be charged with grand larceny.

Major Clint Roberson said the case has not been closed and more arrests are expected. Those taken into custody were Timothy Nissen, Lisa Nissen, Clint Ware, Andrew Smith, and Devan Gordon, all Panola County residents.

“This was a case where we worked very hard and law enforcement got a break,” Roberson said. “This is something we have been trying to combat for a long time and these arrests will make a big difference.”

The suspects in this case are thought to be responsible for damage and theft in Panola, Tate, Yalobusha, Quitman, and Coahoma counties, Roberson said. “Years ago it was anhydrous ammonia and now it’s copper.”



Roberson was referring to a time when the production of crystal methamphetamine was relatively new to the Mid-South and farms across North Mississippi were repeatedly vandalized and the gas stolen from their tanks.

As law enforcement targeted methamphetamine production and cooking methods improved, the need for anhydrous ammonia decreased and those crimes subsided. Now, thieves looking for fast money often target construction sites or unattended structures looking for fiber optic lines or any that contain copper.

Roberson said the suspects are thought to be the persons who used a battery-powered saw taped to the end of a long pole with a string attached to the trigger. “They would cut the AT&T lines that hang under the electric lines in rural areas and then take the wire somewhere and melt the rubber casing. When they finish they have two types of copper they can take to scrap yards and get paid.”

Especially frustrating to investigators was the mobility of the suspects and how quickly they could cut lines and be gone from a scene. “You can’t be everywhere and several times we almost caught them in the act, and then we finally got a break,” Roberson said.

Wire theft from the poles causes major inconvenience for customers – many residents lose phone and internet service while repairs are made – and also adds unnecessary expenses for companies that eventually results in higher bills for consumers.