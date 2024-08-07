Kendricks Vaults To Paris Podium – Former Reb wins silver medal on world stage Published 12:48 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Ole Miss track and field star and Oxford native Sam Kendricks has earned a silver medal in the men’s pole vault event on Monday, Aug. 5.

Kendricks cleared a distance of 5.95 meters, his season’s best. His personal best is 6.06 meters.

Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the gold, and Emmanouil Karalis of Greece earned bronze.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Kendricks took home a bronze medal, but could not compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to a positive COVID test.

Kendricks vaulted for Oxford High School, leading his team to the 2009 MHSAA 5A State Championship.

He went on to vault for Ole Miss, where he won the 2013 and 2014 NCAA Championships. He broke both Ole Miss Rebels pole vault records as a freshman.

A member of the U.S. Army Reserve, Kendricks, 32, is the son of Scott and Marni Kendricks. He and his wife, Leanne, live in Oxford.