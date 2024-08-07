Janson concert set for Civic Center – B’ville attracting more Country bands, artists Published 12:53 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

One of Country Music’s most popular performers will play the Batesville Civic Center on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Chris Janson, multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is slated to make Batesville a stop on his All American Guy album tour that will take him across the county this summer and fall. He will perform at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Dec. 11.

Tickets for the Civic Center concert will be available beginning Friday, Aug. 9, at Ticketmaster and through links on the local venue’s website. Seat prices will range from $34 to $69.

In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and the four-time platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” as well as the more thoughtful truths of “Done,” “Things You Can’t Live Without,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.”

Both “Boat” and “Girl” were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s prestigious “Songs I Wish I Wish I’d Written” list

He co-wrote Tim McGraw’s 2012 single “Truck Yeah,” played harmonica on the track “Beer” from Lee Brice’s album Hard 2 Love and wrote the title track to Justin Moore’s 2013 album Off the Beaten Path.