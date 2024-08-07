How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7 Published 6:07 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Taj Bradley will start for the Tampa Bay Rays against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 20th in MLB action with 118 total home runs.

St. Louis’ .387 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

St. Louis ranks 21st in runs scored with 472 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

St. Louis’ 4.10 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Cardinals average MLB’s 17th-ranked WHIP (1.266).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Erick Fedde makes the start for the Cardinals, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty’s most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

Fedde has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Fedde is trying to record his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2024 Cubs L 6-3 Away Erick Fedde Javier Assad 8/3/2024 Cubs W 5-4 Away Kyle Gibson Jameson Taillon 8/4/2024 Cubs L 6-2 Away Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 8/5/2024 Mets L 6-0 Home Andre Pallante Sean Manaea 8/6/2024 Rays W 4-3 Home Sonny Gray Jeffrey Springs 8/7/2024 Rays – Home Erick Fedde Taj Bradley 8/8/2024 Rays – Home Kyle Gibson Shane Baz 8/9/2024 Royals – Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2024 Royals – Away Andre Pallante Michael Wacha 8/12/2024 Reds – Away Sonny Gray Andrew Abbott 8/13/2024 Reds – Away Erick Fedde Hunter Greene

