Choose to not contribute to the chaos Published 12:51 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnist

I am outraged, frustrated, furious, and fighting mad. As the old folks used to say, “I’m so angry I could spit nails!” Or “I’m madder than a wet hen!”

How dare they? Can you believe the depths they’ve descended to and the steps they’ve taken to push their nefarious agendas?

It’s a travesty, a conspiracy, and a takeover all rolled into one. It’s the elites, the globalists, the Chinese, and the Russians, too. And in case the outrage isn’t stoked high enough, don’t forget the worldwide consortium of Satanists, the Bilderberg Group, and the folks in Bohemian Grove.

Yes, I’m fighting mad and ready to demand, march, and oppose those who threaten my sacred way of life.

Not.

None of the above is true, at least not in terms of how I feel about my world and the country to which I belong.

Are their conspiracies and dark forces afoot? Do power groups exist that want to exert influence and gain power? Or should the question be, are people just people? Absolutely.

Humanity began looking out for its own self-interest in the Garden of Eden. Once mankind was kicked out of the garden, our self-seeking desires exploded exponentially, and we became locked in on jockeying for influence, power, and control.

Am I mad? No, not really. Am I sad? Often and regularly. There is a lot of pain and brokenness in this world.

Do I need to become more adept at recognizing injustice? Do I need to be more aware of how I can help those who suffer injustice? No doubt. But ranting, raving, and stoking the fires of self-righteous indignation tends to do nothing but contribute to the chaos.

It may be time to turn off social media and the 24-hour news cycle with all its scandals and indignation, roll up our sleeves, pitch in, and help someone or some situations close at hand.

Truthfully, there isn’t much, if anything, I can do to change the minds of those with economic and political power. I lack the ability or influence to invoke the empathy and sympathy the power brokers need. But then, that is not what I’ve been called to do.

My charge, our charge, is to see people as they were created in God’s image and then love them just as God loves us — seeking the best interests of all.

Don’t just get mad; make a difference in someone’s life. You can do it. I know you can!

““Teacher, which is the great commandment in the Law?” And he said to him, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew‬ 22‬:36‬-39‬ ESV‬‬)