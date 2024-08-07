Cardinals vs. Rays: Betting Preview for August 7 Published 8:24 am Wednesday, August 7, 2024

On Wednesday, August 7 at 7:45 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (58-56) host the Tampa Bay Rays (57-55) at Busch Stadium. Erick Fedde will get the ball for the Cardinals, while Taj Bradley will take the mound for the Rays.

At +100, the Rays are listed as the moneyline underdogs in this game against the Cardinals, who are listed at -120. The over/under for this matchup is 7.5.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs. Rays Game Info

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -120

Cardinals -120 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +100

Rays +100 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Fedde (7-5) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 23rd start of the season. He’s put together a 3.34 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

Fedde is trying to collect his 11th quality start of the season.

Fedde has put together 19 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 22 appearances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 20th in MLB play with 118 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 19th in baseball, slugging .387.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

St. Louis has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (472 total runs).

The Cardinals’ .308 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Cardinals’ 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

St. Louis’ 4.10 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

St. Louis’ pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Cardinals average baseball’s 17th-ranked WHIP (1.266).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.