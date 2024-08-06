What channel is the Titans game on: 2024 TV and live stream info
Published 5:40 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Never miss any of the Tennessee Titans’ games? Well, let’s make sure that tradition continues. For information on how to watch or live stream each Titans game in 2024, along with details on their upcoming schedule, read the article below.
2024 Tennessee Titans TV Schedule
Regional streaming restrictions may apply for local Fox and CBS games.
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|1
|Sun, Sep 8
|@ Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|2
|Sun, Sep 15
|vs. New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|3
|Sun, Sep 22
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|4
|Mon, Sep 30
|@ Miami Dolphins
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
|Fubo
|6
|Sun, Oct 13
|vs. Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|7
|Sun, Oct 20
|@ Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|8
|Sun, Oct 27
|@ Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|9
|Sun, Nov 3
|vs. New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|10
|Sun, Nov 10
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|11
|Sun, Nov 17
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|12
|Sun, Nov 24
|@ Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|13
|Sun, Dec 1
|@ Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|14
|Sun, Dec 8
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|15
|Sun, Dec 15
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|16
|Sun, Dec 22
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|17
|Sun, Dec 29
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+ | Fubo
|18
|Sun, Jan 5
|vs. Houston Texans
|1:00 PM
|TBD
|—
Schedule Insights
- The Titans will face the 21st-ranked schedule in the NFL, based on their opponents’ combined win total last season (142).
- In terms of toughness — and based on its opponents’ projected win total this season — Tennessee will be playing the 25th-ranked schedule this year.
- The expected win total for the Titans in 2024, according to our comparative team-strength analysis, is three.
- Only three teams on Tennessee’s schedule this season won fewer games than the Titans last year.
