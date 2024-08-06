R.L. Boyce memorial celebration Published 5:53 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2024

By Davis Coen

On Saturday, August 17, from 7 p.m. to midnight, a memorial celebration for bluesman and lifelong Como resident, R.L. Boyce, will take place at 1425 LRL Rd. in Senatobia.

Free to the public, the celebration will host many north Mississippi musicians who played at the annual R.L. Boyce Picnic, a popular family event hosted by the “Big Blues Mane” himself, until his passing last November.

The line-up includes Little Joe Ayers, 78 Band, Kent Burnside, Kinney Kimbrough, Mississippi Shakedown, Otha Turner Boys, and the Eric Deaton Trio, and guests are advised to bring lawn chairs.