How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6 Published 6:05 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024

The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe square off against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 20th in MLB play with 116 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis is 19th in baseball, slugging .386.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).

St. Louis ranks 21st in runs scored with 468 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals’ .308 on-base percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Cardinals’ 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

St. Louis has a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.270).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Sonny Gray (10-6) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.72 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Gray is trying to secure his 10th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Gray will try to continue a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 20 appearances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2024 Cubs L 5-4 Away Sonny Gray Shota Imanaga 8/2/2024 Cubs L 6-3 Away Erick Fedde Javier Assad 8/3/2024 Cubs W 5-4 Away Kyle Gibson Jameson Taillon 8/4/2024 Cubs L 6-2 Away Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 8/5/2024 Mets L 6-0 Home Andre Pallante Sean Manaea 8/6/2024 Rays – Home Sonny Gray Jeffrey Springs 8/7/2024 Rays – Home Erick Fedde Taj Bradley 8/8/2024 Rays – Home Kyle Gibson Shane Baz 8/9/2024 Royals – Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2024 Royals – Away Andre Pallante Michael Wacha 8/12/2024 Reds – Away Sonny Gray Andrew Abbott

