Cardinals vs. Rays: Betting Preview for August 6 Published 8:24 am Tuesday, August 6, 2024

On Tuesday, August 6 at 7:45 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (57-56) host the Tampa Bay Rays (57-54) at Busch Stadium in the series opener. Sonny Gray will get the call for the Cardinals, while Jeffrey Springs will take the mound for the Rays.

The Cardinals, at -155, are favored in this game, while the Rays are underdogs at +125. This matchup has an over/under of 7.5 runs (over -110; under -110).

Cardinals vs. Rays Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -155

Cardinals -155 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +125

Rays +125 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray makes the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.72 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw seven innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gray has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray will try to build upon a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 20th in baseball with 116 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis ranks 19th in baseball, slugging .386.

The Cardinals have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

St. Louis has the No. 21 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (468 total runs).

The Cardinals rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 14 average in MLB.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

St. Louis’ pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Cardinals average baseball’s 17th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

