Robert Bruce Carter, 97 Published 8:32 am Monday, August 5, 2024

Robert Bruce “Bob” Carter, 97, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Elison Assisted Living in Oxford.

Family and friends paid their respects at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville on Saturday, Aug, 3. A graveside service followed at Marks Cemetery in Marks.

Bob was born on January 8, 1927 to the late Shirley Carter and Estill Saunders Carter in Tate County. He led a fulfilling life with notable achievements and cherished moments. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946, demonstrating of great commitment to his country. Throughout his career, Bob flourished as the owner of Bel-Mar Tractor Company, leaving a lasting impact on those around him.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Bob found joy in various hobbies and interests. He spent many memorable days quail hunting, deer hunting, and turkey hunting with wonderful friends. His love for the outdoors extended to being an active member of the Lake Charles Hunting Club in Clarksdale, MS. Bob was also the last remaining member of the “Cemetery Club”, where they met weekly and had dinner together.

Among his proudest accomplishments were his roles as the past president and member of both the Wilson Lake County Club and the Mid-South Farm Equipment Association. Bob’s dedication to these organizations reflected his strong sense of community and leadership. He was also a faithful member of the Marks First Baptist Church for many years.

Bob will be dearly missed by his surviving family members and friends. His memory will live on through his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he adored spending time with.

The family he leaves behind includes his daughter, Becky Carter Jones (Mike) of Sardis; his son, Bruce Carter (Nancy) of Franklin, TN; 3 grandchildren, Rob Carter (Tomoko), Marybeth Carter, and Ryan Jones (Stephanie); and 6 great grandchildren.

Along with Bob’s parents, he is welcomed into Heaven by his wife, Mary Belle Rich Carter, and his sister, Frances Carter House.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, North Delta School, 330 Green Wave Lane Batesville, MS 38606, First Baptist Church 300 Maple St. Marks, MS 38646 or to the charity of the donors choice.