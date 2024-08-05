Pugster Series butterfly bushes are pretty garden additions Published 7:59 am Monday, August 5, 2024

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

I’ve always been a fan of butterfly bushes, so in my garden, I have both regular-sized varieties and a couple of dwarf varieties.

My favorites are the dwarf ones. They are compact and known for their fragrant blossoms and ability to attract pollinators such as butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.

I recently had the pleasure of visiting Patricia Holliday, a Pine Belt Master Gardener who lives in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. I couldn’t help but notice the beautiful varieties of dwarf butterfly bushes, or Buddleja, she had blooming in her garden.

Her Butterfly Candy Li’l Coconut variety had clusters of small, tubular blooms that formed dense, cone-shaped spikes. Each individual flower was a creamy white color that stood out beautifully against the lush green foliage.

The blossoms also emitted a sweet fragrance that was particularly attractive to pollinators.

Patricia’s Li’l Raspberry butterfly bush was one of my favorites, with its vibrant, raspberry-pink flowers that made an eye-catching display in the garden. The color of the flowers contrasted beautifully with the deep green foliage.

She also had several Pugster Series dwarf butterfly bushes in her garden that were simply gorgeous. Unlike traditional butterfly bushes, Pugsters typically only reach 2 to 3 feet tall and wide, making them perfect for small gardens, borders and container planting.

The flowers of the Pugster Amethyst butterfly bush are a stunning spectacle of vibrant color and lush form. Each bloom forms a dense, elongated cluster, or panicle, that reaches up to 8 inches long. The flower clusters are packed with numerous tiny, tubular blossoms in a rich amethyst-purple hue.

Pugster Pinker flowers were a delightful addition to the garden with their bright pink color that added a lively splash of color.

My favorite of the Pugster Series in Patricia’s garden was Pugster Blue. The flowers were enchanting with their rich, true-blue color. The intense blue providing a cool, serene contrast to the greenery of the garden.

Caring for a dwarf butterfly bush is relatively straightforward, as these plants are hardy and low maintenance.

Choose a spot that receives full sun, which means at least 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight per day. Plant in well-drained soil. Water regularly during the first growing season to establish a deep, extensive root system. After the plant is established, it will be more drought tolerant.

Consider the delightful qualities of these dwarf butterfly bushes and decide if there is a place for them in your own garden.