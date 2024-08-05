Patricia Appleton Segars, 76 Published 8:20 am Monday, August 5, 2024

Patricia Appleton Segars, 76, of Batesville, passed away Friday Aug. 2, 2024 at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, August 10, at 11 a.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior beginning at 10am. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

Patricia was born May 12, 1948 in Sardis. A member of Adonai Church, Patricia worked many years at Sam’s Town Casino in Tunica. She loved her family especially her grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her son, Jason Segars, of Batesville, her daughter, Paula Goodwin, of Strayhorn, her sister-in-law, Emily Appleton, and two grandchildren, Madeline Knox Segars and Michael Levi Evans.