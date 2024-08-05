Lonnie Price Ales, 92 Published 8:23 am Monday, August 5, 2024

Lonnie Price Ales, a beloved member of the community, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Batesville at the age of 92. Lonnie was born on November 4, 1931, in Batesville to Robert Levi Ales and Annis Clyde Ray Ales Caruthers.

A proud graduate of Black Jack High School in 1950, Lonnie’s life was characterized by hard work and dedication. He honorably served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, Lonnie took on a career path that led him to work at the luggage factory from 1956 to 1966. He then transitioned to Taylor Lumber Company where he worked tirelessly until his well-deserved retirement in 1996.

Lonnie’s passion for woodworking was evident to all who knew him. He found joy in solving Sudoku and Jumble Puzzles and cherished early morning exercise routines where he could catch up with friends. A sports enthusiast, Lonnie’s love for baseball led him to be a part of the Black Jack Baseball Team in the 1960s. Since 1993, he held season tickets for South Panola Football games and relished the camaraderie these events brought. Lonnie was a member of Cold Springs United Methodist Church for over 50 years and attended Terza Methodist Church. He loved God and going to church.

In his personal life, Lonnie was a devoted Christian man whose kindness and love touched the lives of many. Described as an incredible husband, father, and overall individual, Lonnie’s presence made the world a brighter place.

Lonnie is survived by his loving sons Jamie G. Ales and Lonnie Dwayne Ales of Batesville; as well as his three nieces and three nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Dale Cooper Ales; siblings Annis “Sissy” Ales Russell, Virgil Louis Ales, Melvin Ales.

A visitation to honor Lonnie’s life was held on Sunday, Aug. 4 at Wells Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place on Monday, Aug. 5, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home starting at 10 a.m. followed by the interment at Forrest Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Terza Methodist Church or Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, 850 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38105.

In remembrance of Lonnie’s impactful life and unwavering spirit, let us carry forward his legacy of hard work, kindness, and love towards others.