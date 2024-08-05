How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5 Published 3:05 am Monday, August 5, 2024

J.D. Martinez and the New York Mets will square off against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in the final of a one-game series, on Monday at 5:15 PM ET.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, August 5, 2024

Monday, August 5, 2024 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 116 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 292 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 19th in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with 468 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Cardinals rank 13th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.09 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Andre Pallante (4-5) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

In 10 starts this season, he’s earned three quality starts.

Pallante has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2024 Rangers W 10-1 Home Michael McGreevy Andrew Heaney 8/1/2024 Cubs L 5-4 Away Sonny Gray Shota Imanaga 8/2/2024 Cubs L 6-3 Away Erick Fedde Javier Assad 8/3/2024 Cubs W 5-4 Away Kyle Gibson Jameson Taillon 8/4/2024 Cubs L 6-2 Away Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 8/5/2024 Mets – Home Andre Pallante Sean Manaea 8/6/2024 Rays – Home Sonny Gray Jeffrey Springs 8/7/2024 Rays – Home Erick Fedde Taj Bradley 8/8/2024 Rays – Home Kyle Gibson Shane Baz 8/9/2024 Royals – Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2024 Royals – Away Andre Pallante Michael Wacha

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.