How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, August 5: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 4:18 am Monday, August 5, 2024

The MLB lineup today, which includes the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, is sure to please.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s MLB action.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 5

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

New York Mets (58-53) at St. Louis Cardinals (57-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (4-5, 4.04 ERA)

Andre Pallante (4-5, 4.04 ERA) Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (7-4, 3.5 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (53-58) at Miami Marlins (42-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (2-5, 5.45 ERA)

Roddery Munoz (2-5, 5.45 ERA) Reds Starter: TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-52) at Cleveland Guardians (67-44)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Logan Allen (0-0, 0 ERA)

Logan Allen (0-0, 0 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (9-5, 3.56 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (56-57) at Washington Nationals (51-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (2-11, 5.88 ERA)

Patrick Corbin (2-11, 5.88 ERA) Giants Starter: Logan Webb (8-8, 3.49 ERA)

Houston Astros (57-54) at Texas Rangers (53-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-11, 4.12 ERA)

Andrew Heaney (4-11, 4.12 ERA) Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (9-7, 4.11 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Minnesota Twins (62-48) at Chicago Cubs (55-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-9, 6.86 ERA)

Kyle Hendricks (3-9, 6.86 ERA) Twins Starter: David Festa (1-2, 6.98 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (59-51) at Kansas City Royals (63-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Brady Singer (8-6, 2.88 ERA)

Brady Singer (8-6, 2.88 ERA) Red Sox Starter: James Paxton (8-3, 4.52 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (27-87) at Oakland Athletics (46-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: JP Sears (8-8, 4.53 ERA)

JP Sears (8-8, 4.53 ERA) White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (1-5, 4.11 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (66-45) at Los Angeles Dodgers (65-47)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Tyler Glasnow (8-6, 3.5 ERA)

Tyler Glasnow (8-6, 3.5 ERA) Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.43 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.