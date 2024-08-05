How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, August 5: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 4:18 am Monday, August 5, 2024
The MLB lineup today, which includes the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, is sure to please.
Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today’s MLB action.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 5
New York Mets (58-53) at St. Louis Cardinals (57-55)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (4-5, 4.04 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (7-4, 3.5 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (53-58) at Miami Marlins (42-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (2-5, 5.45 ERA)
- Reds Starter: TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks (60-52) at Cleveland Guardians (67-44)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (9-5, 3.56 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (56-57) at Washington Nationals (51-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (2-11, 5.88 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (8-8, 3.49 ERA)
Houston Astros (57-54) at Texas Rangers (53-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (4-11, 4.12 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (9-7, 4.11 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (62-48) at Chicago Cubs (55-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-9, 6.86 ERA)
- Twins Starter: David Festa (1-2, 6.98 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (59-51) at Kansas City Royals (63-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (8-6, 2.88 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton (8-3, 4.52 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (27-87) at Oakland Athletics (46-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (8-8, 4.53 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (1-5, 4.11 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (66-45) at Los Angeles Dodgers (65-47)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Tyler Glasnow (8-6, 3.5 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.43 ERA)
