Harry Williamson, 80 Published 8:24 am Monday, August 5, 2024

Harry Williamson,80, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at his home in Batesville.

A celebration of Harry’s life was held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Wells Funeral Home with the inurnment at Forrest Memorial Park.

Harry was born on April 16, 1943 to the late Buck and Dude Williamson in Clarksdale. He was a dedicated railroad carman for BNSF Railway during his lifetime. Throughout his career there, Harry exemplified hard work and diligence, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues. His contributions to the railway industry were significant and his legacy will be remembered by all who worked alongside him.

Outside of work, Harry found joy in being a devoted fan of Ole Miss Football. His passion for the sport brought him closer to family and friends as they shared in the excitement of each game day together. One of his proudest accomplishments was his involvement as a proud free mason with Oakgrove Lodge #293 in Olive Branch. Harry’s dedication to the principles of freemasonry and his commitment to serving others reflected his caring and selfless nature.

The family left behind to cherish his memory include his daughter, Sherry Williamson Crowley of Big Timber, Montana; his four grandchildren, Robbie Williamson, Matt Crowley, Madalyn Crowley Barnes, and Hunter Williamson; and nine great grandchildren, Addison Feather, Lizzie Williamson, Maci Feather, Alayna Green, Julia Williamson, Paisley Barnes, Mary Williamson, Sage Barnes, and Shelby Williamson.

Along with his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his wife, Julia Frances Crafton Williamson; his son, Michael Kevin Williamson; and two siblings, Debra Williamson Carraway and Lloyd Williamson.