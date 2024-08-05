Constance Louise Parrott Waldrup, 73 Published 8:18 am Monday, August 5, 2024

Constance Louise “Connie” Parrott Waldrup of Batesville passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was the wife of the late William Jennings “Bubba” Waldrup.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. with funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at Batesville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jerry Long officiating. Burial will follow in Batesville Magnolia Cemetery.

Connie was born on April 16, 1951 in Florence, SC to Betty Lou and William Eugene Parrott, Jr. She attended school and graduated from McClenaghan High school in Florence. She also attended Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC before becoming a flight attendant with Southern Airways.

While working as a flight attendant she met a Mississippi boy who was traveling with his roommate to visit Connie’s roommate. Their immediate attraction developed into a loving and devoted marriage that lasted for over 50 years until his death two years ago. Connie moved to Batesville in 1972 as a newlywed young woman. This South Carolina native quickly became immersed in many aspects of life in Batesville and Mississippi.

Connie’s life in Batesville was full of service to her family, her friends, her church and her community. She had a genuine love for all people and was devoted to others, often looking after and caring for those in need with whom she knew and came into contact with. Her love of people was apparent when she worked at Bear Necessities children’s clothing store, when her own daughters were young. She carried that love of people as she worked at First Security Bank and Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Connie was an active member of Batesville Junior Auxiliary serving in many capacities including President and she was a lifetime member. Connie was a joyful and dedicated member of Batesville Presbyterian Church as both a Deacon and Elder. She could be found working in the kitchen or taking food to someone in need. She shared her love of music by participating in the church Handbell Choir. But two of her greatest joys were teaching the children’s Cherub Sunday School class and working with the Wednesday afternoon Presbyterian Kids Fellowship.

Of all the friendships that Connie enjoyed in her life, her dearest friendships were those of her beloved “Birthday Girls”. These friendships were deep and special and lasted the span of her adult lifetime in Batesville.

Connie is survived by her three daughters: Susan Waldrup Hardy (Carey) of Courtland; Christy Waldrup Upchurch (Dink) of Nesbit; and Jennifer Waldrup (Scott Jackson) of Madison. She also leaves a brother William Eugene Parrott III (Chip), his wife Jeannie, and nephew Taylor of SC. Connie delighted in her grandchildren who knew her as their devoted Gigi. Grandchildren include: Addison Hardy, Easton Hardy, Bryce Colbert, Britton Colbert, Bankston Johnston, Parker Johnston, and bonus grandchildren Courtney Upchurch, Frances Claire Jackson and Bowen Jackson. She also leaves cousin Michael Nichols of Charlotte, NC, and brother-in-law Jimmy Waldrup of Batesville, along with Adam Waldrup and Alex Waldrup Yelton (Andy.) Connie’s SC girl cousins, with whom she annually joined for girl trips, will miss her presence as well.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Betty Lou and Gene; parents-in-law, Eleanor Raye and James Edd Waldrup; and devoted husband Bubba Waldrup.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial may be made to the Presbyterian Kids Fellowship and Presbyterian Youth Fellowship through the Batesville Presbyterian Church, 121 Eureka Street, Batesville, MS 38606.