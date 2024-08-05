Cardinals vs. Mets: Betting Preview for August 5 Published 4:24 am Monday, August 5, 2024

Francisco Lindor’s New York Mets (58-53) and Alec Burleson’s St. Louis Cardinals (57-55) will square off in the series rubber match on Monday, August 5 at Busch Stadium. The matchup will start at 5:15 PM ET.

Sportsbooks have listed the Mets (-120) as moneyline favorites against the Cardinals (+100). Sportsbooks have listed the over/under for this matchup at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Monday, August 5, 2024

Monday, August 5, 2024 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -120

Mets -120 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +100

Cardinals +100 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Andre Pallante (4-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Texas Rangers.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Pallante has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 116 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with 468 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 13th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.09) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

The Cardinals rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

