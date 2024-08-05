Adam Gallat Corley, 28 Published 8:28 am Monday, August 5, 2024

Adam Gallat Corley, born August 18, 1995, at Methodist Germantown Hospital to Paul Corley and Suzanne Corley, passed away unexpectedly. Adam was so smart and had the sweetest smile, and the biggest heart. In his early life in Batesville, he loved skateboarding, pogo sticks and hanging with his friends. He was quite the daredevil and could often be found at the Ferguson’s home doing tricks on the skateboard ramp. He and Sam were often found playing baseball with Denny in her front yard- and it did not take much convincing to get her to pitch to them. He later moved to Hattiesburg where he spent his middle and high school years. He graduated from Oak Grove High School in 2012.

Adam loved Harry Potter and fan fiction and enjoyed sharing this passion with his niece, Micheala. Adam loved music, food, fishing and a good adventure. He looked forward to any time spent together at family events and truly cherished time with his family. His nieces and nephews adored him; and Noah and Ava often asked when they would get to see Uncle Adam again.

July 7, 2019 Adam felt ‘drawn’ to church, and ‘encountered God’s love that day.’ On July 11, 2019 he went to Memphis to start his recovery. He shared that after graduation from the program, God called him to stay on staff, and he listened. He became the first director of the ATC Clarksville, TN campus. His family feels that ATC gave them the ‘real’ Adam and will forever be grateful for those 4 and a half years of reconnection and quality time. His family is hopeful that Adam’s testimony will help save others.

He is preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, whom he affectionately called “Denny” Harriet Meredith. He leaves behind his parents Paul Corley of Boerne, TX; and Suzanne Corley, of Batesville; two sisters, Enid Griffin (Joe) of of Pope; Cassie Dougherty (Brad) of Hopkinsville, KY; and one brother, Sam Corley of Boerne, TX. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly; Micheala Dover of Pope; Mae Hodges (Briar) of Pope; Baylor Dover (Sidney) of Pope; Noah Dougherty and Ava Dougherty, both of Hopkinsville, KY. He was so excited to know he would become a great uncle in December of this year.

A service to celebrate Adam’s life was held Saturday, Aug. 3, at Bethel Methodist Church in the Teasdale community near Enid.

Adam had many, many friends and family who loved him dearly and will miss him forever. Honorary pall bearers included the men of Adult Teen Challenge Tennessee; Ty Ferguson, Lucas Ferguson, Fields Ferguson, and Bailey Holland.