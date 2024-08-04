How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Published 6:06 am Sunday, August 4, 2024
Seiya Suzuki and Masyn Winn will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals take the field at Wrigley Field on Sunday, at 7:10 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 115 home runs.
- St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored 466 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.
- St. Louis averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (8-8) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- He’s going for his third quality start in a row.
- Mikolas has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2024
|Rangers
|W 8-1
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Max Scherzer
|7/31/2024
|Rangers
|W 10-1
|Home
|Michael McGreevy
|Andrew Heaney
|8/1/2024
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Shota Imanaga
|8/2/2024
|Cubs
|L 6-3
|Away
|Erick Fedde
|Javier Assad
|8/3/2024
|Cubs
|W 5-4
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2024
|Cubs
|–
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Justin Steele
|8/5/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Andre Pallante
|Sean Manaea
|8/6/2024
|Rays
|–
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Jeffrey Springs
|8/7/2024
|Rays
|–
|Home
|Erick Fedde
|Taj Bradley
|8/8/2024
|Rays
|–
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|Shane Baz
|8/9/2024
|Royals
|–
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Michael Lorenzen
