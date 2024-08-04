How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4 Published 6:06 am Sunday, August 4, 2024

Seiya Suzuki and Masyn Winn will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals take the field at Wrigley Field on Sunday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024

Sunday, August 4, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 115 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 466 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

St. Louis averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (8-8) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He’s going for his third quality start in a row.

Mikolas has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 22 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2024 Rangers W 8-1 Home Lance Lynn Max Scherzer 7/31/2024 Rangers W 10-1 Home Michael McGreevy Andrew Heaney 8/1/2024 Cubs L 5-4 Away Sonny Gray Shota Imanaga 8/2/2024 Cubs L 6-3 Away Erick Fedde Javier Assad 8/3/2024 Cubs W 5-4 Away Kyle Gibson Jameson Taillon 8/4/2024 Cubs – Away Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 8/5/2024 Mets – Home Andre Pallante Sean Manaea 8/6/2024 Rays – Home Sonny Gray Jeffrey Springs 8/7/2024 Rays – Home Erick Fedde Taj Bradley 8/8/2024 Rays – Home Kyle Gibson Shane Baz 8/9/2024 Royals – Away Miles Mikolas Michael Lorenzen

