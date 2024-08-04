How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, August 4: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 1:19 am Sunday, August 4, 2024

Sunday’s MLB schedule includes the Baltimore Orioles squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

If you’re searching for how to watch today’s MLB play, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 4

San Francisco Giants (55-57) at Cincinnati Reds (53-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Roku

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Carson Spiers (4-2, 3.46 ERA)

Carson Spiers (4-2, 3.46 ERA) Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (1-1, 4.82 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (51-60) at New York Yankees (66-46)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.4 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.4 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-4, 4.31 ERA)

Miami Marlins (41-70) at Atlanta Braves (60-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Max Fried (7-5, 3.08 ERA)

Max Fried (7-5, 3.08 ERA) Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (1-3, 6.65 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (62-48) at Washington Nationals (50-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (5-6, 4.31 ERA)

Mitchell Parker (5-6, 4.31 ERA) Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-4, 3.1 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-52) at Pittsburgh Pirates (56-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (6-1, 1.9 ERA)

Paul Skenes (6-1, 1.9 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.53 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (66-46) at Cleveland Guardians (67-43)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (1-3, 3.72 ERA)

Gavin Williams (1-3, 3.72 ERA) Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (11-4, 2.47 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (62-50) at Detroit Tigers (53-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Jack Flaherty (8-5, 2.8 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (8-5, 2.8 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (8-6, 3.58 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (56-54) at Houston Astros (57-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (4-9, 5.58 ERA)

Spencer Arrighetti (4-9, 5.58 ERA) Rays Starter: Hunter Bigge (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (27-86) at Minnesota Twins (61-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-2, 3.74 ERA)

Simeon Woods Richardson (3-2, 3.74 ERA) White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-10, 5.13 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (58-51) at Texas Rangers (53-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (8-4, 3.38 ERA)

Nathan Eovaldi (8-4, 3.38 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-7, 4.47 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (64-47) at Oakland Athletics (46-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 5 ERA)

Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 5 ERA) Dodgers Starter: River Ryan (1-0, 0.82 ERA)

New York Mets (58-52) at Los Angeles Angels (48-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (3-10, 5.32 ERA)

Griffin Canning (3-10, 5.32 ERA) Mets Starter: José Quintana (6-6, 3.89 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (41-71) at San Diego Padres (60-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (6-9, 3.89 ERA)

Matt Waldron (6-9, 3.89 ERA) Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (7-7, 4.5 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (65-45) at Seattle Mariners (59-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (6-7, 3.11 ERA)

Logan Gilbert (6-7, 3.11 ERA) Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.94 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (57-54) at Chicago Cubs (54-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (2-5, 3.38 ERA)

Justin Steele (2-5, 3.38 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 4.99 ERA)

