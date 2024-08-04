How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, August 4: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 1:19 am Sunday, August 4, 2024
Sunday’s MLB schedule includes the Baltimore Orioles squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
If you’re searching for how to watch today’s MLB play, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 4
San Francisco Giants (55-57) at Cincinnati Reds (53-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Roku
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers (4-2, 3.46 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (1-1, 4.82 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (51-60) at New York Yankees (66-46)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.4 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-4, 4.31 ERA)
Miami Marlins (41-70) at Atlanta Braves (60-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Max Fried (7-5, 3.08 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (1-3, 6.65 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (62-48) at Washington Nationals (50-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (5-6, 4.31 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (6-4, 3.1 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (59-52) at Pittsburgh Pirates (56-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (6-1, 1.9 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.53 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (66-46) at Cleveland Guardians (67-43)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (1-3, 3.72 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (11-4, 2.47 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (62-50) at Detroit Tigers (53-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Jack Flaherty (8-5, 2.8 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (8-6, 3.58 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (56-54) at Houston Astros (57-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (4-9, 5.58 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Hunter Bigge (0-0, 1.69 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (27-86) at Minnesota Twins (61-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-2, 3.74 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-10, 5.13 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (58-51) at Texas Rangers (53-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (8-4, 3.38 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-7, 4.47 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (64-47) at Oakland Athletics (46-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 5 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: River Ryan (1-0, 0.82 ERA)
New York Mets (58-52) at Los Angeles Angels (48-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (3-10, 5.32 ERA)
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (6-6, 3.89 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (41-71) at San Diego Padres (60-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (6-9, 3.89 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (7-7, 4.5 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (65-45) at Seattle Mariners (59-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (6-7, 3.11 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.94 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (57-54) at Chicago Cubs (54-59)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (2-5, 3.38 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 4.99 ERA)
