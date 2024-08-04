Cardinals vs. Cubs: Betting Preview for August 4 Published 4:25 am Sunday, August 4, 2024

The Chicago Cubs (54-59) and the St. Louis Cardinals (57-54) will go head to head on Sunday, August 4 at Wrigley Field, with Justin Steele starting for the Cubs and Miles Mikolas taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

At +130, the Cardinals are the moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cubs, who are -155. Sportsbooks have listed the total for this matchup at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024

Sunday, August 4, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -155

Cubs -155 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +130

Cardinals +130 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Mikolas (8-8) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He’s looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Mikolas will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 115 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the majors.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 22nd in the majors with 466 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.07 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

St. Louis strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

