How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3 Published 12:06 am Saturday, August 3, 2024

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Saturday, August 3, 2024 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: BSMW

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 114 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the big leagues.

Fueled by 287 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 19th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 461 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.08 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

St. Louis averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.271 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals’ Kyle Gibson (7-4) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

In 20 starts this season, he’s earned nine quality starts.

Gibson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2024 Rangers L 6-3 Home Andre Pallante Nathan Eovaldi 7/30/2024 Rangers W 8-1 Home Lance Lynn Max Scherzer 7/31/2024 Rangers W 10-1 Home Michael McGreevy Andrew Heaney 8/1/2024 Cubs L 5-4 Away Sonny Gray Shota Imanaga 8/2/2024 Cubs L 6-3 Away Erick Fedde Javier Assad 8/3/2024 Cubs – Away Kyle Gibson Jameson Taillon 8/4/2024 Cubs – Away Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 8/5/2024 Mets – Home Lance Lynn Sean Manaea 8/6/2024 Rays – Home Sonny Gray Jeffrey Springs 8/7/2024 Rays – Home Erick Fedde Taj Bradley 8/8/2024 Rays – Home Kyle Gibson Shane Baz

