Cardinals vs. Cubs: Betting Preview for August 3 Published 12:24 am Saturday, August 3, 2024

The Chicago Cubs (54-58) will look to Isaac Paredes when they host Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals (56-54) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, August 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

Sportsbooks have tabbed the Cubs (-120) as moneyline favorites against the Cardinals (+100). This matchup’s total has been listed at 8. You can get +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Saturday, August 3, 2024 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -120

Cubs -120 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +100

Cardinals +100 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson (7-4) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

In 20 starts this season, he’s earned nine quality starts.

Gibson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 114 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 461 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.08 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

St. Louis averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.271 WHIP this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.