How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2 Published 12:05 am Friday, August 2, 2024

Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and starter Javier Assad on Friday. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, August 2, 2024

Friday, August 2, 2024 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 114 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the big leagues.

Fueled by 287 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 19th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

St. Louis ranks 22nd in the majors with 458 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.272 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Erick Fedde (7-4) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander’s last appearance came with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Fedde has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2024 Nationals W 4-3 Home Miles Mikolas DJ Herz 7/29/2024 Rangers L 6-3 Home Andre Pallante Nathan Eovaldi 7/30/2024 Rangers W 8-1 Home Lance Lynn Max Scherzer 7/31/2024 Rangers W 10-1 Home Michael McGreevy Andrew Heaney 8/1/2024 Cubs L 5-4 Away Sonny Gray Shota Imanaga 8/2/2024 Cubs – Away Erick Fedde Javier Assad 8/3/2024 Cubs – Away Kyle Gibson Jameson Taillon 8/4/2024 Cubs – Away Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 8/5/2024 Mets – Home Lance Lynn Sean Manaea 8/6/2024 Rays – Home Sonny Gray Jeffrey Springs 8/7/2024 Rays – Home Erick Fedde Taj Bradley

