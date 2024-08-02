How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 2: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 4:18 am Friday, August 2, 2024
The MLB schedule today is not one to miss. The outings include the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
If you’re searching for how to watch today’s MLB action, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 2
St. Louis Cardinals (56-53) at Chicago Cubs (53-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (5-3, 3.23 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (7-4, 3.11 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (61-49) at Detroit Tigers (52-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (12-3, 2.35 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (7-7, 3.37 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (58-51) at Pittsburgh Pirates (55-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-2, 2.75 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (5-6, 3.92 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (61-47) at Washington Nationals (49-60)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (8-8, 3.44 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (4-8, 5.01 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (50-59) at New York Yankees (65-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (7-5, 3.64 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (9-8, 4.44 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (54-56) at Cincinnati Reds (52-56)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (9-7, 3.38 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (6-4, 3.69 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (65-45) at Cleveland Guardians (66-42)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Carlos Carrasco (3-9, 5.68 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (4-7, 4.2 ERA)
Miami Marlins (40-69) at Atlanta Braves (59-49)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 4.06 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (2-1, 3.81 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (57-50) at Texas Rangers (52-57)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: José Ureña (3-5, 3.07 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (6-8, 3.6 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (27-84) at Minnesota Twins (59-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan (6-7, 3.62 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-0, 3.37 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (55-53) at Houston Astros (56-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.75 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (0-1, 3.66 ERA)
New York Mets (57-51) at Los Angeles Angels (47-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (8-9, 2.96 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 0 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (40-70) at San Diego Padres (59-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Randy Vasquez (3-6, 4.82 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (2-7, 4.79 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (65-43) at Seattle Mariners (57-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.35 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Tyler Phillips (3-0, 1.8 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46) at Oakland Athletics (45-65)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (4-4, 4.92 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (9-4, 3.34 ERA)
