How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, August 2: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 4:18 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The MLB schedule today is not one to miss. The outings include the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

If you’re searching for how to watch today’s MLB action, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – August 2

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo!

St. Louis Cardinals (56-53) at Chicago Cubs (53-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (5-3, 3.23 ERA)

Javier Assad (5-3, 3.23 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (7-4, 3.11 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (61-49) at Detroit Tigers (52-58)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (12-3, 2.35 ERA)

Tarik Skubal (12-3, 2.35 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (7-7, 3.37 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (58-51) at Pittsburgh Pirates (55-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (5-2, 2.75 ERA)

Luis Ortiz (5-2, 2.75 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (5-6, 3.92 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (61-47) at Washington Nationals (49-60)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (8-8, 3.44 ERA)

Jake Irvin (8-8, 3.44 ERA) Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (4-8, 5.01 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (50-59) at New York Yankees (65-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (7-5, 3.64 ERA)

Marcus Stroman (7-5, 3.64 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (9-8, 4.44 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

San Francisco Giants (54-56) at Cincinnati Reds (52-56)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (9-7, 3.38 ERA)

Andrew Abbott (9-7, 3.38 ERA) Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (6-4, 3.69 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (65-45) at Cleveland Guardians (66-42)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Carlos Carrasco (3-9, 5.68 ERA)

Carlos Carrasco (3-9, 5.68 ERA) Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (4-7, 4.2 ERA)

Miami Marlins (40-69) at Atlanta Braves (59-49)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 4.06 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 4.06 ERA) Marlins Starter: Max Meyer (2-1, 3.81 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (57-50) at Texas Rangers (52-57)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: José Ureña (3-5, 3.07 ERA)

José Ureña (3-5, 3.07 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (6-8, 3.6 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (27-84) at Minnesota Twins (59-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Joe Ryan (6-7, 3.62 ERA)

Joe Ryan (6-7, 3.62 ERA) White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-0, 3.37 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (55-53) at Houston Astros (56-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.75 ERA)

Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.75 ERA) Rays Starter: Shane Baz (0-1, 3.66 ERA)

New York Mets (57-51) at Los Angeles Angels (47-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (8-9, 2.96 ERA)

Tyler Anderson (8-9, 2.96 ERA) Mets Starter: Paul Blackburn (0-0, 0 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (40-70) at San Diego Padres (59-51)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Randy Vasquez (3-6, 4.82 ERA)

Randy Vasquez (3-6, 4.82 ERA) Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (2-7, 4.79 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (65-43) at Seattle Mariners (57-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.35 ERA)

Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.35 ERA) Phillies Starter: Tyler Phillips (3-0, 1.8 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46) at Oakland Athletics (45-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (4-4, 4.92 ERA)

Joey Estes (4-4, 4.92 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (9-4, 3.34 ERA)

