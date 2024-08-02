Cardinals vs. Cubs: Betting Preview for August 2 Published 12:24 am Friday, August 2, 2024

On Friday, August 2 at 2:20 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (53-58) host the St. Louis Cardinals (56-53) at Wrigley Field. Javier Assad will get the call for the Cubs, while Erick Fedde will take the hill for the Cardinals.

At -110, the Cubs are the moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (-110). The total for this game is 8.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

Date: Friday, August 2, 2024

Friday, August 2, 2024 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -110

Cubs -110 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals -110

Cardinals -110 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Fedde (7-4) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday with the Chicago White Sox, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits against the Seattle Mariners.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 21 starts this season.

Fedde has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 114 home runs.

Fueled by 287 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 19th in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals’ .247 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 458 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 14th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

St. Louis has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Cardinals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.272 WHIP this season.

