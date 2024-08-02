2024 West Virginia Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title Published 12:58 am Friday, August 2, 2024

At +2000, the West Virginia Mountaineers sport the ninth-ranked odds in the conference to win the Big 12 in 2024. They also have +25000 odds to take home the national championship. Peruse the odds and other numbers below before making a futures wager.

West Virginia Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2,500.00)

+25000 (Bet $10 to win $2,500.00) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00)

+2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 6.5 (Bet $13.50 to win $10 on the over with -135 odds)

West Virginia 2024 Schedule

According to the squad’s opponents’ combined win total last year, West Virginia will be playing the 55th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness. The Mountaineers will match up with eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2023. That schedule features three teams that had nine or more victories and three squads that compiled fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result Penn State August 31 1 – Albany September 7 2 – @ Pittsburgh September 14 3 – Kansas September 21 4 – @ Oklahoma State October 5 6 – Iowa State October 12 7 – Kansas State October 19 8 – @ Arizona October 26 9 – @ Cincinnati November 9 11 – Baylor November 16 12 – UCF November 23 13 – @ Texas Tech November 30 14 –

