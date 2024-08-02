2024 Texas Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title Published 12:58 am Friday, August 2, 2024

In terms of claiming the SEC title in 2024, the Texas Longhorns are one of the top contenders in the conference, with +300 odds that rank them second. They also have +775 odds to bring home the CFP National Championship. In the piece below, we analyze the futures odds and other important numbers.

Texas Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +775 (Bet $10 to win $77.50)

+775 (Bet $10 to win $77.50) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00)

+300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 10 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 on the over with -115 odds)

Texas 2024 Schedule

Based on the squad’s opponents’ combined win total last year, Texas has drawn the 28th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty. In 2024, the Longhorns will go head-to-head with six teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

Opponent Date Week Result Colorado State August 31 1 – @ Michigan September 7 2 – UTSA September 14 3 – Louisiana-Monroe September 21 4 – Mississippi State September 28 5 – @ Oklahoma October 12 7 – Georgia October 19 8 – @ Vanderbilt October 26 9 – Florida November 9 11 – @ Arkansas November 16 12 – Kentucky November 23 13 – @ Texas A&M November 30 14 –

