2024 Tennessee Football Odds to Win Southeastern Conference Championship & National Title Published 12:58 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers sport +1200 odds to win the SEC title in 2024, which ranks them sixth in the conference. They also have +3000 odds to claim the national championship. Check out the numbers below, if you’re thinking about placing a futures wager on their futures odds.

Tennessee Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300.00)

+3000 (Bet $10 to win $300.00) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00)

+1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 9 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 on the over with +110 odds)

Tennessee 2024 Schedule

Tennessee has been given the 73rd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents’ combined win total from last year). The Volunteers have five games scheduled against teams that registered winning records in 2023, including four teams that recorded nine or more wins and three with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Chattanooga August 31 1 – @ North Carolina State September 7 2 – Kent State September 14 3 – @ Oklahoma September 21 4 – @ Arkansas October 5 6 – Florida October 12 7 – Alabama October 19 8 – Kentucky November 2 10 – Mississippi State November 9 11 – @ Georgia November 16 12 – UTEP November 23 13 – @ Vanderbilt November 30 14 –

