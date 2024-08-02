2024 Iowa State Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title Published 12:58 am Friday, August 2, 2024

At +1000, the Iowa State Cyclones carry the sixth-ranked odds in the conference to win the Big 12 in 2024. Additionally they have +30000 odds to claim a CFP title. Dig into the odds and other data below before placing a futures wager.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Iowa State Cyclones’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Iowa State Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +30000 (Bet $10 to win $3,000.00)

+30000 (Bet $10 to win $3,000.00) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00)

+1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 7.5 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 on the over with -120 odds)

Bet on Iowa State Cyclones futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Iowa State 2024 Schedule

Iowa State has drawn the 67th-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents’ combined win total from last year). In 2024, the Cyclones’ schedule will feature eight games against teams who ended the season with winning records a year ago, including one game against teams that piled up nine or more wins and two games against squads that picked up three or fewer wins in 2023.

Watch Iowa State Cyclones games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result North Dakota August 31 1 – @ Iowa September 7 2 – Arkansas State September 21 4 – @ Houston September 28 5 – Baylor October 5 6 – @ West Virginia October 12 7 – UCF October 19 8 – Texas Tech November 2 10 – @ Kansas November 9 11 – Cincinnati November 16 12 – @ Utah November 23 13 – Kansas State November 30 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.