2024 Cincinnati Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title Published 12:59 am Friday, August 2, 2024

The Cincinnati Bearcats rank 13th in the Big 12, with +8000 odds to claim the conference title in 2024. Additionally they have +50000 odds to claim a CFP title. See the article below for more details on the team’s futures championship odds.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Cincinnati Bearcats’ odds to win their conference or the national championship.

Cincinnati Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +8000 (Bet $10 to win $800.00)

+8000 (Bet $10 to win $800.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 5.5 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 on the over with -105 odds)

Bet on Cincinnati Bearcats futures odds & games on BetMGM.

Cincinnati 2024 Schedule

Cincinnati is playing the 103rd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents’ combined win total from last year). In 2024, the Bearcats will go head-to-head with six teams that had winning records last season, including one that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a year ago.

Watch Cincinnati Bearcats games all season long on Fubo!

Opponent Date Week Result Towson August 31 1 – Pittsburgh September 7 2 – @ Miami (OH) September 14 3 – Houston September 21 4 – @ Texas Tech September 28 5 – @ UCF October 12 7 – Arizona State October 19 8 – @ Colorado October 26 9 – West Virginia November 9 11 – @ Iowa State November 16 12 – @ Kansas State November 23 13 – TCU November 30 14 –

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.