2024 Arizona State Football Odds to Win Big 12 Conference Championship & National Title Published 12:59 am Friday, August 2, 2024

In terms of clinching the Big 12 title in 2024, the Arizona State Sun Devils rank 14th in the conference, with +10000 odds. In addition they have +50000 odds to take home the national championship. In the piece below, we dissect the futures odds and other relevant stats.

Arizona State Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +10000 (Bet $10 to win $1,000.00)

+10000 (Bet $10 to win $1,000.00) Season Win Total Over/Under: 4 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 on the over with -115 odds)

Arizona State 2024 Schedule

Arizona State will have the 13th-hardest schedule in college football, based on its opponents’ combined win total last year (82). The Sun Devils’ schedule has nine games against teams with winning records in 2023, which includes two versus teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that recorded fewer than four wins.

Opponent Date Week Result Wyoming August 31 1 – Mississippi State September 7 2 – @ Texas State September 12 3 – @ Texas Tech September 21 4 – Kansas October 5 6 – Utah October 11 7 – @ Cincinnati October 19 8 – @ Oklahoma State November 2 10 – UCF November 9 11 – @ Kansas State November 16 12 – BYU November 23 13 – @ Arizona November 30 14 –

